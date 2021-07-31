Opinion: Trash Talking Laguna

Take out the papers and the trash, Or you don’t get no spendin’ cash

If you don’t scrub that kitchen floor, You ain’t gonna rock and roll no more

Yakety yak (don’t talk back) – The Coasters

I have a childhood friend who moved to a house in New Orleans that was a few doors down from a bar that stayed open until 4 a.m. Of course, the Realtor disclosed it to him. He didn’t mind; in fact he was somewhat heartened by the idea that, on a whim, he could hoist one last one, then stumble 200 feet home. That’s New Orleans rolling out the welcome mat.

What they didn’t disclose was that his lawn would be littered with beer bottles and trash the next day. There was little he could do, except pick it up, and of course, not talk back. And eventually, move.

I mention this because many of you who are privileged enough to live steps from the beach complain about the very same thing. Now I’m not suggesting you move, and before you deluge me with angry invective, yes I know it’s not like you moved next to a bar (unless of course you did—with an ocean adjacent). But most of you are just the collateral damage of being the chosen few to live next to the ultimate amusement park, the Pacific Ocean. And yes many who visit us are savages in need of some civilizing. I blame it on our tainted food system, frankly.

We are being invaded by knuckleheads and philistines who think it’s no biggie to project detritus into our streets that will eventually find its way into our sewers, our ocean, and finally our ears. And yes they defecate on our South Laguna lawns because we still don’t have public bathrooms or trashcans, despite having some of the very best beaches. They also litter in our open space now that Laguna has been discovered as the premier outdoor mecca it is. So yes I agree it’s filthy, destructive, and it’s harshing our mellow.

What can we do besides the impossible-to-enforce ban on plastic—which is a good start? But litter comes in all materials. Have you seen how much paper packaging goes into a single order at Jack in the ole’ Crack? It’s a tsunami of wrappers, napkins, bags, more wrappers, and ketchup and relish dispensers, which only comes in handy if you get lost in the woods in New Jersey on a cold winter night.

There is only one answer, and it’s the age-old one: education. Forcefully and repeatedly. And that’s why our little tourist bureau that could, Visit Laguna, is attempting to get buy-in from all relevant stakeholders to make Laguna a “Leave No Trace” city, part of the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics national campaign. Pretty nifty, our fair city is being modeled on Burning Man.

Yes, a campaign with signage, advertising, brochures, and the only thing that really matters, social media, But can it work, or are we living in the jaded, attention-deficit, post-education era? I believe it can if it’s comprehensive, clever, and contains a tangible call to action. And I nominate Coast Film Festival co-founder and avid outdoorsman Ben Warner’s pledge to pick up three pieces of trash every time he goes out as our rallying cry. It’s part of his own strategy to keep our open spaces clean through his lagunapromise.com campaign, which includes many Laguna environmental groups.

So what if we parlayed that practice into a citywide campaign of “Do your part, pick up three pieces to start.” It’s a mantra and we could produce a viral campaign of locals who take the pledge, and literally walk the walk of a trash-free city. Pro tip: always carry a small trash bag and thin gloves—your trash eradication kit.

Let’s do this people. Let’s clean up our act and everybody else’s and take personal responsibility for this magnificent slice of heaven we have the divine privilege of calling home and leave it better than we found it. If we can’t stop the tourists from coming, at least when they are going they will surely know a little better about who we are and what we stand for. And maybe behave a little better themselves. And that’s good for our karma scorecards, as well as the environment.

Billy’s new podcast, “Do Good Works” debuts on Thursdays at 8 p.m. beginning in August on KXFM radio.