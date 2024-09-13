Opinion: Tune In, Turn On, to Laguna’s Community Radio

By Billy Fried

On Monday, we launch the all-new KXFM, with over 30 hours of brand-new programming a week. Laguna is the little engine of yes.

We have a brand-new look – check out our logo that’s in the ad we placed in this paper. And our call to action – “Tune in. Turn on.” Not only is it an homage to our earlier, rootsier days of hippie outlaws in the canyon, but it’s also a perfect expression of what we need today. More listening – to each other. More openness in our hearts and minds. That’s why we chose an ear as our brand graphic (lips were already taken by the Stones). Maybe not the sexiest appendage, but certainly the most critical one for shaping our thoughts and receiving not only information but sweet, sweet music. Which I contend is still man’s greatest invention. Because it can soothe us like no other medicine. We’ll still have plenty of great music on the station, but much more curated to meet Laguna’s sophisticated palette. However, radio can no longer depend on music for its survival. Its secret power is in producing live, local content, reems of it, because the airwaves are unlimited.

What is brand new – and what I contend only community radio can do – is saturate you with good vibes from the people living here. And update you with ongoing critical and useful information to improve and safeguard your life. We don’t have a town square or Speakers Corner. At least until the Promenade is finished. Until then – and well after, I suspect, we will be the de facto town square, where you’ll know half our hosts, probably get invited to guest, and eventually come to me wanting your own show. It’s that addictive. And it engenders something French sociologist Emile Durkheim coined a century ago called “collective effervescence.” It’s that “feeling of energy and harmony when people are engaged in a shared purpose.” I’ve already experienced it in the training sessions we’ve had with the new jocks. They feel the excitement and energy over this new enterprise, and it will radiate out to our little community, infusing us with pride and joy over what a special place this is.

Make no mistake, I intend for the station to be as rootsy, down home, and downright funky as possible. We want to be that place where you call in and chat with your neighbors. Or trade your surfboard for that vintage stove you always wanted. Or adopt a pet, learn a recipe, help a neighbor in need, announce a yard sale, or put your cooking skills to work and donate to our bake sale or potluck fundraiser. We will make on-air mistakes for sure. There will be mess-ups and occasional dead air. Hey, we’re not professionals. And that’s what ultimately will make it so charming and authentic. No mercenaries here. Just people doing it for fun, and to give back. And that makes a huge difference for the psyche.

You may chuckle and see it all as a quaint enterprise, and I hope it is, but I actually view it as a vital need for any community to keep its residents unified, engaged, and safe. And certainly not as lonely or polarized. With all the improvements technology has brought us, we also know of its destructive tendency to coarsen the conversation and to have us hide from each other. A radio station is more than a frequency. It will be a community activation tool. A treasure trove and oral history of our town circa 2024, and beyond. Because we will be generating hundreds of hours of content that will live forever.

I’m excited to discover what true community radio can do for our town. I suspect visitors will be engaged too, take our little station with them as a keepsake, and listen when they’re home. The list of new shows is too lengthy to list in this column. I suggest you check out our all-new website at kxfmradio.org.

This grand experiment ultimately depends on you to succeed. Because we are a non-profit, we can’t raise funds from traditional advertising. Instead, we rely almost entirely on tax-deductible contributions from the community. You can elect to be an ongoing monthly member with a small pledge. Or you can make a larger legacy donation. Either way, please consider supporting us, so we can support you.

Have a listen, Laguna. Call in. Tell your friends. Let’s build a movement and savor the gifts we share. This is a community effort, and it takes a village.

On Monday, be sure to tune in. And turn on. To KXFM, 104.7, Laguna’s Community Radio.

Billy is the Chairman and Executive Director of KXFM radio, and the Chief Paddling Officer at La Vida Laguna adventure sports company. He can be reach at billy@kxfmradio.org.