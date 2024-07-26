Opinion: Village Matters

What Would the Talking Heads Say?

Laguna Beach politics lacks the kind of scrutiny that we are witnessing regarding the 2024 presidential contest. Hours of talking heads commentary on TV weigh every nuance of those national campaigns—from many points of view. It’s become even more compelling and worrisome with the dramatic and tragic events we have just witnessed. If we take all this too much to heart and dwell on the ratio of our one vote to the millions in swing states, we wouldn’t be able sleep at night.

Our Laguna Beach City Council elections, however, also have a big potential to influence our lives, and it’s actually possible for us to influence them (to some degree). Aug. 9, the filing deadline for the ballot is a mere two weeks away. Most candidates for other offices have already been campaigning for months. We still don’t know if incumbent and former mayor Bob Whalen intends to seek re-election. Incumbent councilmember George Weiss indicated his intention to run by pulling papers at the city clerk’s office on Tuesday. We’ve had two announcements for the council seats currently held by Whalen and Weiss. Hallie Jones and Judie Mancuso have declared and have been holding meet-and-greet events. However, City Clerk Ann Marie McKay reports that no one has completed and filed papers with her office.

If Laguna had political analysts like the networks present on national issues, what would they say about our candidates so far? This presents a difficult assignment since “telling it as you see it” as a resident endangers one’s effectiveness in future participation in council decision-making. Two of these candidates are going to win the election, and heavens, no one wants to be on their bad side for future issues. Knowing that I am probably already on their bad side, I will pretend to be an “analyst” and tell you how I see the candidates and the race right now.

Native Lagunan Hallie Jones has a leadership personality, is very articulate and has had a career of management with environmental organizations. As executive director of the Laguna Canyon Foundation she helped negotiate an improved design for the Caltrans widening at the El Toro Road/Laguna Canyon intersection. She has not involved herself in local council decisions as an individual. What does she think about the list of issues we have been facing in the process of recovering from the pandemic, the harsh and disruptive councilmember Peter Blake and a difficult city manager, transitioning to a stabilizing city council and reassuring city manager? How will she lead the city with continuing course corrections, and what are her plans for the future?

Animal rights activist and environmentalist Judie Mancuso has unsuccessfully run for city council twice before and, in 2022, ran for State Assembly, losing to Diane Dixon. She runs a nonprofit promoting animal rights at the state level and thus has contacts in Sacramento. She is vice-chair of the city’s Environmental and Sustainability Committee and, in response to the 2021 coastal oil spill, led a demonstration at Main Beach featuring Jane Fonda and statewide as well as local politicians. She speaks often and strongly at city council meetings, sometimes taking positions on agenda items she should have researched further before speaking and other times making needed points on environmental issues.

George Weiss, elected to the council in 2020, has proven to be a diligent city council member, analyzing issues and reporting to residents on the issues presented at each city council meeting and how they were decided. He is a staunch defender of residents’ interests, supporting the failed Measure Q, which attempted to set limits on future development. Frequently finding himself on the short end of a 3-2 or 4-1 vote, he has sometimes been subjected to disrespect from other councilmembers. We find him defending himself strongly when accused by councilmembers or the public. His voice is critical in upholding some balance on the council where Mayor Sue Kempf’s views often dominate the decision.

Will Whalen run for re-election? In many ways, he has been the voice of moderation. Will other candidates surface in the few days remaining? What will be their leadership on issues like the Neighborhood Congregational Church housing proposal, the Promenade, a new downtown parking garage, management of tourist impacts and generation of income from visitors, preservation of Laguna’s historic and charming character, protecting and enhancing neighborhoods, saving and planting trees, future ownership and changes to Laguna Canyon Road, management of the Community Development Department and other departments at City Hall, fire protection and public safety, finances and the status of the city treasurer and on and on.

Tune in to Cox Channel 852 or the city’s YouTube channel for our next council meeting on Aug. 13. By that time, the slate of candidates should be established. However, if one or more incumbents don’t file by Aug. 9, the filing date for others will be extended to Aug. 14. Following that, there will be ample community candidate forums so that we can all interact with the candidates. Time to stop just worrying and get involved.

Ann Christoph is a former mayor, city councilmember and current member of the Village Laguna and South Laguna Civic Association boards.