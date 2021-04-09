Opinion: Wisdom Workout

Pivotal Thinking

The word pivot means to change directions; to deliberately choose directions of vital importance.

When you decide to make life changes, you take on the role of both creative director and chief editor of your personal reality. These two tasks, creating and editing, require different skills.

If you have a natural leaning towards creativity, you are able to open your mind to the birthing of yet unformed goals. These stirrings, longings, and new ideas begin to gather at the edge of your awareness until they surface, directing your attention to what you will create next.

Creativity requires room to breathe. It is the womb that enfolds infant desires until they are fully formed and birthed into the harsh light of reality. Creativity is the dark space between the stars.

Your creativity requires quiet time to hear the voice of your intuitive guidance that will only come to you when your internal climate of random, swirling thoughts is stilled. You can then turn your attention to the disciplined task of accessing new directives.

We are all blessed with the gift of ownership of our thoughts and feelings. It is our birthright. Few of us have been taught how to be successful stewards of this gift.

Most of us have never been directly informed that we are the deliberate creators of our own experience. Many of us are using the power of our thoughts and feelings to wish and hope that someday, soon, The Prince will come. The Supreme Being will appear. the Ultimate Authority will give us permission. The Way, the Truth and the Light will surface and the search for the one right answer and the one right decision will finally be discovered. When this happens, all the treasures of the Universe will be bestowed on us. We will live happily ever after. We will finally be able to eat that one meal that will fill our emptiness once and for all.

Here comes the tricky part. It is our job to choose what we want our personal reality to be. When we look outside ourselves for our answers, we abandon the creative power that is housed within. As a result, we are reduced to endlessly trying to edit out what we don’t want as our only defense against outside realities that bombard us.

Every editor needs a creative. If we refuse to embrace our responsibility to tap into and claim our inner wisdom, our editing skills will be used solely to evaluate what the world presents to us. Our power to create and discern, to choose and select what we will invest our life energy in is sadly and foolishly ignored.

Instead, we invest ourselves in the useless habit of judging, disliking, fighting against, whining and complaining that we don’t like what we are getting. We demand and command that the external world do our bidding. The external world yawns in our direction. We have no power to create the outside world according to our likes and dislikes. We only have the power, the authority and the responsibility to create our personal reality.

When we own the dual tasks of both creating and editing our personal reality, we become a conscious sifter of the reality we face. We begin to live in the world by lovingly defining what we are choosing to create, rather than using our creative energy to fight and react to what we are against.

Susan is the author of Beyond Intellect: Journey Into The Wisdom of Your Intuitive Mind. Reach her at beyodintellect.com