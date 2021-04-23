Opinion: Wisdom Workout

A Leap of Faith

Most of us have faced life challenges that seemed insurmountable at the time. The remembering of those trying times usually includes the knowledge that we somehow summoned the resources to survive the situation.

Kissed by grace, circled in the arms of the angels, supported by the love and concern of friends and family, opening to new life directions all come together in those tumultuous moments.

We start again. We reawaken. We shakily take a step and then another. It becomes a sweet relief at those times that life is always in a state of change. Autumn shifts to winter, winter into spring, spring into summer, summer into fall. Significant life changes, like a stormy and churning ocean, carry us to higher ground and unfamiliar shores.

What of those times when life recedes like low tide? Nothing seems to require much of our attention. We are merely foot soldiers in the march of time. Life yields no surprises, nothing compelling. These are the times that show us our true character and can give us precious opportunities to fine-tune our dispositions instead of our circumstances. Beneath the surface of our daily life, there runs a continuous controversy between an ego that affirms our worth and an ego that denies it.

Standing up to life’s challenges is one test of character. Another character builder is how we weather the mundane and uneventful seasons. When the sun has ceased to shine on us, the creatures of the dark come calling. Old worries and insecurities demand center stage privileges.

A cloak of negativity wraps around us unless we are vigilant and protective of our right to choose what thoughts and feelings we entertain when we are less engaged and floundering.

Imagine wearing a dark, heavy cloak woven tightly from the threads of old negative experiences that meld together to form a layer of discontent that threatens to cover you from head to toe. This dark hooded cloak is fashioned from free-floating fears, negative thoughts, and emotions tucked in the recesses of your mind.

Imagine venturing out into the world with the hood of this cloak hiding your face and concealing your true character and your highest and best qualities. Feel the heaviness of this cloak and how it soaks up the negativity presented by the sellers of fear in the marketplace.

Become aware that this negative cloak can be gradually lifted up and away from your body by you. Feel it floating away and taking with it all the current negativity that surrounds you. Notice it loosening and lifting as you breathe in and then let out a sigh of relief.

Imagine the cloak slowly vanishing until it simply disappears from view. Once it is completely gone, you are free to clothe yourself in a new cloak of your choice. Create a new wardrobe tailored to your unique wishes and desires. Create a cloak of love, joy, beauty, protection, safety or any other quality you want.

Choose the cloak you wish to wear right now. Vividly imagine wearing a new cloak of light and positive energy. See its color and feel its strength all around you.

Activate your ability to use your imagination to create a shift in your current reality. You have the power and the privilege to clothe yourself in the garment of your true desires. All it takes is a leap of faith.

Susan is a local author of “Beyond Intellect: Journey Into the Wisdom of Your Intuitive Mind.” Reach her at susanvelasquez.com.