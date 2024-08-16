Opinion: Wisdom Workout

Can You Pivot Your Thinking?

The word pivot means to consciously change the direction of one’s thoughts; to deliberately choose a thought that is in harmony with one’s desires.

When you decide to take responsibility for the quality of your life, you take on the role of both creative director and chief editor of your daily reality. These two tasks, creating and editing, require different skills.

If you naturally lean towards creativity, you can open your mind to the birthing of yet unformed thoughts. These feelings, stirrings, longings and new ideas begin to gather at the edge of your awareness until they can disclose themselves as a burst of light, directing your attention to what you will create next.

Creativity requires room to breathe. Creativity is the womb that enfolds infant desires until they are fully formed enough to be birthed into the harsh light of reality. Creativity is the dark space between the stars.

Creativity requires quiet time to hear the still, small voice of your intuitive guidance, which will only come to you when your internal climate of random, swirling thoughts and feelings is stilled. You can then turn your attention to the disciplined task of courting new directives housed within your own consciousness.

We are all blessed with the gift of ownership of our thoughts and feelings. It is our birthright. Few of us have been taught how to be successful stewards of this gift.

Most of us have never been directly informed by the proper authorities that we are the deliberate creators of our own experience. Many of us are using the power of our thoughts and feelings to wish and hope that someday soon, the Right One will come, the Supreme Being will appear, and the Ultimate Authority will give us permission. The Way, the Truth and the Light will surface, and the search for the one right answer and the one right decision will finally be discovered. When this happens, all the treasures of the universe will be bestowed on us. We will live happily ever after. We will finally be able to eat that one meal that will fill our emptiness once and for all.

Here comes the tricky part. It is our job to choose what we want our personal reality to be. When we abandon our creative power, which is housed within, in favor of looking outside ourselves for our answers, we are reduced to endlessly wielding our editing sword as our only defense against the outside reality that bombards us.

Every editor needs a creative. If we refuse to own and activate our ability to create from within our storehouse of inner wisdom, our editing skills will be used solely to evaluate what the world presents to us. Our power to create and discern, to choose and select what we can and will invest our life energy in, is sadly and foolishly ignored.

Instead, we invest in the useless habit of judging, disliking, fighting against, whining and complaining that we don’t like what we are getting. We demand and command that the external world do our bidding. The external world yawns in our direction. We only have the power, the authority, and the responsibility to create our individual reality.

When we own the dual tasks of creating and editing our personal reality, we begin to live in the world by lovingly defining what we choose to create rather than using our creative energy to fight and react to what we are against.

Susan is a local author and has been thrilled to be a resident since 1986. More information at: susanvelasquez.com