Orange County awarded $3.9M to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19

The Orange County Workforce Development Board (OCWDB) has received $3.9 million in state funding to offer grants to underserved microbusinesses and entrepreneurs impacted by COVID-19.

The County will provide payments of $2,500 to microbusinesses and entrepreneurs facing barriers to accessing capital including businesses owned by women, minorities, veterans, individuals without documentation, individuals with limited English proficiency, and business owners located in low-wealth communities.

“Helping small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic remains a top priority for our office. Some of the most innovative incubator businesses are the hardest hit by the pandemic, due to low cash reserves. We want to help them stay in business and succeed,” Sup. Katrina Foley said in a press release.

Among other grant requirements, a microbusiness must have opened prior to Dec. 31, 2019, and earned less than $50,000 in gross revenues in the 2019 taxable year.

Interested microbusiness owners can apply at oconestop.com/grant-relief-programs starting 9 a.m. on Feb. 14. For questions about the program or how to apply, call the Orange County Business and Economic Recovery Call Center at 714-480-6500.