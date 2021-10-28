Pacific Marine Mammal Center co-founder Jim Stauffer dies at 76

Jim Stauffer, a co-founder of the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, died on Oct. 21—less than three months after one of the nonprofit’s other co-founders passed away. He was 76 years old.

In 1971, a young girl tugged on Stauffer’s T-shirt while he was lifeguarding in Newport Beach and pointed to a Pacific Harbor Seal pup that washed up on the sand and appeared sick.

With no other solutions available at the time, Stauffer put the seal in his jeep, but it jumped out. Concern for the young pinniped led him to check back later—and it was still there.

He took the seal to Dover Shores Animal Hospital where Veterinarian Rod La Shell, determined that the animal had lungworms. Following La Shell’s advice, Stauffer nursed the seal back to health before returning it to the ocean.

Stuffer then installed several kiddie pools in the backyard of his Costa Mesa home to help additional rescued seals and sea lions in need. His efforts captured the attention of Veterinarian Rose Ekeberg and then Laguna Beach High School teacher John Cunningham. The PMMC’s predecessor, Friends of the Sea Lion, was subsequently established and has rescued pinnipeds from Orange County beaches for 50 years.

Recognizing a need, the Department of Fish and Game issued the first permit of its kind in California. Stauffer was allowed to temporarily house seals and sea lions at his home. In 1976, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals relocated from the Laguna Canyon barn and city leaders offered the site to Pacific Marine Mammal Center.

“Jim’s dedicated work, passion, and love of seals and sea lions is carried out every single day at PMMC. Jim stayed in touch with PMMC over the years… his enthusiasm for PMMC never waned,” the nonprofit said in a statement Thursday.

Stauffer had been living in Petaluma, Calif., and licensed as a real estate broker since 1990, according to state records. Stauffer is survived by his wife Lynn, daughter Natalie Stauffer-Olsen, and son Weston Stauffer.

There is a bronze-coated mural at the Art Hotel in Laguna Beach that depicts Stauffer. It is not far from Seal Rock where he released his first rescued pup.

Cunningham, 82, died on July 26 after hitting his head in a bad fall, his wife Stephanie told the Independent. Hundreds attended a Sept. 18 paddle-out at Picnic Beach to celebrate Cunningham’s life.

PMMC is set to hold its 50th Anniversary Gala on Nov. 7.

Sharon Stello contributed reporting to this story.