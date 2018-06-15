Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Paddle Out Set for Richard Carlson

Posted On 15 Jun 2018
Comment: 1

A paddle out in honor of Richard C. Carlson, a Laguna Beach resident who died this past week, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, June 23.

An 11 a.m. service is planned the same day at Little Church by the Sea, 468 Legion St., in Laguna Beach.

Look for a full obituary in the Friday, June 22, edition.

About the Author
The author is the editor of the Laguna Beach Independent. Prior to taking the job in 2005, she worked previously as a reporter at five daily newspapers, including the Daily Pilot in Costa Mesa, the Daily News of Los Angeles and the New York Times. Reach her by emailing [email protected]
  1. Steve Chapman June 15, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    Love you Dickie, Richard, Ricardo, from 11 yrs old we have been friends. We’ve had adventures-surfing, diving,hanging in the sand, creating mischief, and having families. -abalone, lobsters at TI, spaearfishing 2nd reef in junior high, of course your dominance at Thalia St. Reef. Richard you will be sorely missed, I love you. God bless you and your family, I will forever miss you, you will always be in my heart and fondest memories. Rest In Peace My Brother.
    S. Chapman

