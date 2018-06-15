Paddle Out Set for Richard Carlson

Previous Story
Posted On 15 Jun 2018
A paddle out in honor of Richard C. Carlson, a Laguna Beach resident who died this past week, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, June 23.
An 11 a.m. service is planned the same day at Little Church by the Sea, 468 Legion St., in Laguna Beach.
Look for a full obituary in the Friday, June 22, edition.
One Comment
Love you Dickie, Richard, Ricardo, from 11 yrs old we have been friends. We’ve had adventures-surfing, diving,hanging in the sand, creating mischief, and having families. -abalone, lobsters at TI, spaearfishing 2nd reef in junior high, of course your dominance at Thalia St. Reef. Richard you will be sorely missed, I love you. God bless you and your family, I will forever miss you, you will always be in my heart and fondest memories. Rest In Peace My Brother.
S. Chapman