Pageant of the Masters Featured on ‘Today Show’

Locally loved Pageant of the Masters gained national attention this week after it was featured on the “Today” show on NBC on Monday.

Reporter Natalie Morales interviewed Pageant Director Diane Challis Davy about this year’s show on location at the Irvine Bowl amphitheater in Laguna Beach.

“We are a living picture show,” Challis said in the segment. “We’re re-creating great art, paintings and sculptures, with real people.”

Morales then subbed in as volunteer cast member for one of the living artworks. She went backstage to get into make-up and costume and, as a handmaiden, stepped into “Cleopatra on the Terraces of Philae” by Frederick Arthur Bridgman.

“It’s a really cool family experience,” Morales said on the “Today” show after the clip aired.

This is “an exciting showcase of the Laguna Beach community,” officials explained in an announcement.

For more information, visit foapom.com/pageant-of-the-masters/