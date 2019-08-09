Pageant of the Masters Featured on ‘Today Show’

(left to right) Festival of Arts Marketing, PR, and Merchandising Director Sharbie Higuchi, Today Show reporter Natalie Morales, and Pageant Director Diane Challis Davy.
—photo courtesy of Pageant of the Masters.

Locally loved Pageant of the Masters gained national attention this week after it was featured on the “Today” show on NBC on Monday.

Reporter Natalie Morales interviewed Pageant Director Diane Challis Davy about this year’s show on location at the Irvine Bowl amphitheater in Laguna Beach.

“We are a living picture show,” Challis said in the segment. “We’re re-creating great art, paintings and sculptures, with real people.”

Morales then subbed in as volunteer cast member for one of the living artworks. She went backstage to get into make-up and costume and, as a handmaiden, stepped into “Cleopatra on the Terraces of Philae” by Frederick Arthur Bridgman.

“Today” show reporter Natalie Morales gets into position with other volunteer cast members at the Pageant of the Arts.
— courtesy Pageant of the Masters

“It’s a really cool family experience,” Morales said on the “Today” show after the clip aired.

This is “an exciting showcase of the Laguna Beach community,” officials explained in an announcement.

For more information, visit foapom.com/pageant-of-the-masters/

 

 

 

