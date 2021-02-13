Pageant of the Masters Releases Free Valentine’s Day E-Cards of Iconic Art

Share this:

The Pageant of the Masters hopes to spread the love on Valentine’s Day with free virtual e-cards. There are eight options of iconic artworks and ‘punny’ notes to choose from.

“We wanted to create something that could brighten someone’s day, while also fostering the appreciation of the arts,” pageant spokesperson Sharbie Higuchi said in a press release. “We hope everyone takes this opportunity to let family, friends, classmates, co-workers, and even long-distance relatives know how much they appreciate them. Valentine’s Day during a pandemic looks a little different—but it can still be a fun celebration of love, in all its forms.”

Fans of puns and art will enjoy witty sayings paired with past Pageant re-creations of Winslow Homer’s Breezing Up and Norman Rockwell’s The Final Impossibility as well as classics, including The Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci and American Gothic by Grant Wood.

To send a Pageant of the Masters Valentine’s Day e-card today visit jotform.com/festivalpageant/ecard.