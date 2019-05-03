Palooza Raises Nearly $30K for Pantry

Share this:

Friends, neighbors, and supporters celebrated Laguna Food Pantry’s 25th anniversary at Pantry Palooza on Friday, April 26, at Skyloft. Nearly $30,000 was raised through ticket sales, a giving tree in which guests made a small dedicated gift, a 25 percent donation of all food and drink from Skyloft, and raffle prizes that included two tickets and a backstage tour of Pageant of the Masters and dinner for two at the newly renovated Terra. The crowd danced to the sounds of The Agave Brothers.

“We couldn’t be more grateful to everyone who joined us. Thanks to your generosity, we help our neighbors put food on the table for themselves and their families,” said Anne Belyea, executive director of Laguna Food Pantry. “All it takes is just $25 to provide groceries for six families per month. Events like Pantry Palooza allow us to continue offering our shoppers free, fresh, nutritious groceries.”

For more than 25 years, Laguna Food Pantry has been a safety net for anyone—seniors, underemployed or people out of work, disabled, students, individuals, and families—who need free, fresh, nutritious food.

For more information about donating, volunteering, or to stay updated on new events, visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org, or follow @lagunafoodpantry on Facebook and Instagram or @LagunaFood on Twitter.