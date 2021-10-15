Panel to explain Hoag Hospital’s struggle for independence, impacts on women’s healthcare

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian’s separation from Providence Health System will be the focus of a free webinar at 6 p.m. on Oct. 25, with a specific focus on the impact on reproductive health for women. The public is invited to attend via Zoom, with registration available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The “Free Hoag” event is presented by the Orange County Women’s Coalition, an association of local women’s groups, with support from many community sponsors. The OC Women’s Coalition is focused on informing the public about restrictions that Hoag, a Presbyterian hospital, has had to make in women’s health services since its affiliation with Providence, one of the country’s larger Catholic healthcare systems. That relationship started in 2016. After mediation failed, Hoag formally sought dissolution of the affiliation in Orange County Superior Court.

“We believe that Hoag should be free to offer the full spectrum of women’s healthcare services to the Orange County community,” said Suzanne Savary, who will serve as webinar moderator. “We believe that an independent Hoag can best fulfill its mission of providing the highest quality health care services to the Orange County community.”

The Free Hoag! Webinar will feature the following speakers:

• Beryl Smith, representing the Association of Presbyterian Members, one of the two founding boards of Hoag

• Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach)

• Dr, Allyson Brooks, Executive Director, the Women’s Health Institute, Hoag

• Dr. Grace Lozinski, Chief Quality Officer, Hoag

• Dr, Sharon Moayeri, Hoag Affiliated Physician, OC Fertility

• Dr. Jeffrey S. Illeck, Hoag obstetrician-gynecologist

To register for the Free Hoag! Webinar and for more information, go to protecthoag.org.