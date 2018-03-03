Quantcast
Patriots Day Parade Steps Off

Posted On 03 Mar 2018
Supporters of the Laguna Beach Library march on Forest Ave. Photo by Ted Reckas.

The first of 92 entries in the Patriots Day Parade set out at 11 a.m. from Park Avenue at Legion Street on Saturday, March 3.

To accommodate the parade, traffic on several downtown streets – Forest, Ocean, Beach, Third, Glenneyre, Short, Legion and Park – will be closed to traffic until the parade’s end at 1:30 p.m.

Gloria Fickling, co-author of the Honey West detective novels, leads the parade as grand marshal. George Ciampa serves as its patriot of the year and Heidi Miller as its citizen of the year. Instead of honoring a single artist, as in the past, parade organizers conferred artist of the year on Laguna Art Museum, marking its 100th year.

Free public parking will be available at lots adjacent to City Hall as the weekly farmer’s market is cancelled. The city’s bus service will maintain its regular Saturday schedule with the exception of bypassing the Community and Susi Q Center stop during the parade. The free weekend trolley will begin 30 minutes earlier than usual, at 9 a.m., to help alleviate expected congestion. The trolleys will run along North Coast Highway from Cajon Street heading south on Cliff Drive and South Coast Highway, making all stops to the Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point. Free neighborhood trolleys will be operating on normal schedules and routes, which begin at 9:30 a.m.

 

Who’s in the Lineup for the 52nd Patriots Day Parade

  1. Laguna Beach Police Motor Escort
  2. Parade Banner carried by Girl Scouts
  3. Parade Theme Banner carried by Boy Scouts
  4. American Legion/Veterans of Foreign Wars Combined Color Guard
  5. 3d Marine Aircraft Wing Band, Marine Corps Air Station, Miramar
  6. Parade Committee
  7. Grand Marshal Gloria Fickling
  8. South Orange County Vietnam Veterans
  9. Honored Patriot of the Year George Ciampa
  10. Laguna Beach High School Band
  11. Laguna Beach City Council
  12. Citizen of the Year Heidi Miller
  13. Thurston Middle School Band
  14. Laguna Beach Unified School District
  15. Junior Citizens Marisa Schatz and Joseph Ravenna
  16. School Power
  17. Laguna Beach Unified School District Elementary Band
  18. Artists of the Year Laguna Art Museum
  19. Laguna Art Museum
  20. Athletes of the Year L.B. Water Polo Foundation Girls Junior Olympics Champs
  21. Laguna Beach Water Polo Foundation
  22. Los Angeles Scots Pipe Band
  23. Exchange Club of Laguna Beach
  24. O.C. Chapter, Sons of American Revolution
  25. Patience Wright Chapter, Daughters of American Revolution
  26. Norco Cowgirls & Little Miss Norco Cowgirls
  27. Rotary Club of Laguna Beach
  28. Laguna Beach Garden Club
  29. Palmdale High School Band
  30. Laguna Woods Senior Clown Alley
  31. Tivoli Terrace/Tivoli Too
  32. StuNewsLaguna
  33. Pageant of the Masters
  34. Sawdust Art Festival
  35. The American Cowgirls Drill Team
  36. Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach
  37. La Playa Center
  38. Capistrano Valley Model A Club
  39. Anneliese Schools
  40. U.S. Bank
  41. H.I.P. District
  42. Laguna Beach Seniors
  43. SoCal Artomobile Club
  44. Blue Bell Foundation for Cats
  45. Laguna Beach Police Department
  46. Oak Avenue Middle School Band, Temple City
  47. YMCA Adventure Guides
  48. Ability Awareness Project; Learn to Stop Bullying
  49. Pacific Marine Mammal Center
  50. Assistance League of Laguna Beach
  51. Townsend Jr. High Band, Chino Hills
  52. Laguna Beach Little League
  53. Ebell Club of Laguna Beach
  54. World War II Rangers Lead the Way
  55. Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach
  56. Boy Scout Troop 35/Cub Scout Pack 35
  57. Laguna Beach Girl Scouts
  58. Laguna Beach Fire Department
  59. Laguna Beach Lifeguard Department
  60. Laguna Presbyterian Preschool
  61. Bassett High School Band, La Puente
  62. Laguna Beach County Water District
  63. Kyne Dance Academy of Laguna Beach
  64. Laguna Laughter Club
  65. United Studios of Self Defense Laguna Beach Dojo
  66. Laguna Playhouse
  67. HIV Aids Advisory Committee
  68. KX93.5 FM
  69. JJ and the Habibis Laguna Beach Belly Dancers
  70. Mater Dei High School Band, Santa Ana
  71. St. Catherine of Sienna School
  72. Mission Hospital—Laguna Beach
  73. Laguna Beach Community Clinic
  74. No Square Theatre
  75. Barstow Jr. High Band
  76. Laguna College of Art and Design
  77. Laguna Board of Realtors
  78. Top of the World/El Morro Elementary Honors Chorus
  79. Radiant Health Centers
  80. Main Street Bar & Cabaret
  81. Laguna Classic Cars
  82. Laguna Food Pantry
  83. Laguna Tunes Community Chorus
  84. LOCA
  85. Ruby’s, Laguna Beach
  86. Ralphs
  87. Eastside High School Band, Lancaster
  88. Beach Cities Auto Collision
  89. Susan G. Komen, Orange County
  90. Top of the Hill Gang
  91. Waste Management
  92. Spurs and Satin

 

