Patriots Day Parade Steps Off

The first of 92 entries in the Patriots Day Parade set out at 11 a.m. from Park Avenue at Legion Street on Saturday, March 3.

To accommodate the parade, traffic on several downtown streets – Forest, Ocean, Beach, Third, Glenneyre, Short, Legion and Park – will be closed to traffic until the parade’s end at 1:30 p.m.

Gloria Fickling, co-author of the Honey West detective novels, leads the parade as grand marshal. George Ciampa serves as its patriot of the year and Heidi Miller as its citizen of the year. Instead of honoring a single artist, as in the past, parade organizers conferred artist of the year on Laguna Art Museum, marking its 100th year.

Free public parking will be available at lots adjacent to City Hall as the weekly farmer’s market is cancelled. The city’s bus service will maintain its regular Saturday schedule with the exception of bypassing the Community and Susi Q Center stop during the parade. The free weekend trolley will begin 30 minutes earlier than usual, at 9 a.m., to help alleviate expected congestion. The trolleys will run along North Coast Highway from Cajon Street heading south on Cliff Drive and South Coast Highway, making all stops to the Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point. Free neighborhood trolleys will be operating on normal schedules and routes, which begin at 9:30 a.m.

Who’s in the Lineup for the 52nd Patriots Day Parade