Patriots Day Parade Steps Off
The first of 92 entries in the Patriots Day Parade set out at 11 a.m. from Park Avenue at Legion Street on Saturday, March 3.
To accommodate the parade, traffic on several downtown streets – Forest, Ocean, Beach, Third, Glenneyre, Short, Legion and Park – will be closed to traffic until the parade’s end at 1:30 p.m.
Gloria Fickling, co-author of the Honey West detective novels, leads the parade as grand marshal. George Ciampa serves as its patriot of the year and Heidi Miller as its citizen of the year. Instead of honoring a single artist, as in the past, parade organizers conferred artist of the year on Laguna Art Museum, marking its 100th year.
Free public parking will be available at lots adjacent to City Hall as the weekly farmer’s market is cancelled. The city’s bus service will maintain its regular Saturday schedule with the exception of bypassing the Community and Susi Q Center stop during the parade. The free weekend trolley will begin 30 minutes earlier than usual, at 9 a.m., to help alleviate expected congestion. The trolleys will run along North Coast Highway from Cajon Street heading south on Cliff Drive and South Coast Highway, making all stops to the Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point. Free neighborhood trolleys will be operating on normal schedules and routes, which begin at 9:30 a.m.
Who’s in the Lineup for the 52nd Patriots Day Parade
- Laguna Beach Police Motor Escort
- Parade Banner carried by Girl Scouts
- Parade Theme Banner carried by Boy Scouts
- American Legion/Veterans of Foreign Wars Combined Color Guard
- 3d Marine Aircraft Wing Band, Marine Corps Air Station, Miramar
- Parade Committee
- Grand Marshal Gloria Fickling
- South Orange County Vietnam Veterans
- Honored Patriot of the Year George Ciampa
- Laguna Beach High School Band
- Laguna Beach City Council
- Citizen of the Year Heidi Miller
- Thurston Middle School Band
- Laguna Beach Unified School District
- Junior Citizens Marisa Schatz and Joseph Ravenna
- School Power
- Laguna Beach Unified School District Elementary Band
- Artists of the Year Laguna Art Museum
- Laguna Art Museum
- Athletes of the Year L.B. Water Polo Foundation Girls Junior Olympics Champs
- Laguna Beach Water Polo Foundation
- Los Angeles Scots Pipe Band
- Exchange Club of Laguna Beach
- O.C. Chapter, Sons of American Revolution
- Patience Wright Chapter, Daughters of American Revolution
- Norco Cowgirls & Little Miss Norco Cowgirls
- Rotary Club of Laguna Beach
- Laguna Beach Garden Club
- Palmdale High School Band
- Laguna Woods Senior Clown Alley
- Tivoli Terrace/Tivoli Too
- StuNewsLaguna
- Pageant of the Masters
- Sawdust Art Festival
- The American Cowgirls Drill Team
- Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach
- La Playa Center
- Capistrano Valley Model A Club
- Anneliese Schools
- U.S. Bank
- H.I.P. District
- Laguna Beach Seniors
- SoCal Artomobile Club
- Blue Bell Foundation for Cats
- Laguna Beach Police Department
- Oak Avenue Middle School Band, Temple City
- YMCA Adventure Guides
- Ability Awareness Project; Learn to Stop Bullying
- Pacific Marine Mammal Center
- Assistance League of Laguna Beach
- Townsend Jr. High Band, Chino Hills
- Laguna Beach Little League
- Ebell Club of Laguna Beach
- World War II Rangers Lead the Way
- Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach
- Boy Scout Troop 35/Cub Scout Pack 35
- Laguna Beach Girl Scouts
- Laguna Beach Fire Department
- Laguna Beach Lifeguard Department
- Laguna Presbyterian Preschool
- Bassett High School Band, La Puente
- Laguna Beach County Water District
- Kyne Dance Academy of Laguna Beach
- Laguna Laughter Club
- United Studios of Self Defense Laguna Beach Dojo
- Laguna Playhouse
- HIV Aids Advisory Committee
- KX93.5 FM
- JJ and the Habibis Laguna Beach Belly Dancers
- Mater Dei High School Band, Santa Ana
- St. Catherine of Sienna School
- Mission Hospital—Laguna Beach
- Laguna Beach Community Clinic
- No Square Theatre
- Barstow Jr. High Band
- Laguna College of Art and Design
- Laguna Board of Realtors
- Top of the World/El Morro Elementary Honors Chorus
- Radiant Health Centers
- Main Street Bar & Cabaret
- Laguna Classic Cars
- Laguna Food Pantry
- Laguna Tunes Community Chorus
- LOCA
- Ruby’s, Laguna Beach
- Ralphs
- Eastside High School Band, Lancaster
- Beach Cities Auto Collision
- Susan G. Komen, Orange County
- Top of the Hill Gang
- Waste Management
- Spurs and Satin