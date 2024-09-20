Peak performance: Laguna Scouts conquer the High Sierras

Laguna Beach Troop 35 Scouts and High Adventure Training (HAT) members recently completed a rigorous four-day, 44-mile backpacking trip into the High Sierras.

The group, led by Assistant Scout Master and HAT leader Allan Hundhausen, carried food and supplies in 40- to 50-pound backpacks for the trek into remote wilderness, which took place at Sequoia National Park from July 22 to 25.

The hike began at Mineral King at 7,200 feet and climbed to 9,500 feet after nine and a half hours. On the first day, the group covered more than 10 miles of trail, hiking on switchbacks often carved into granite.

The hikers climbed to 12,000 feet in nine hours on the second day. “Amazing vistas were the reward for hiking to an area few visitors ever see. We spotted Marmots, deer, eagles, hawks and falcons during the trip,” Sweeney said. “Water was filtered from glacier melt, and the group stored food in portable bear vaults away from camp each night. A favorite stop was the halfway point, Hamilton Lake, formed in granite millions of years ago. We relaxed and enjoyed fishing and swimming in clear, pristine waters.”

Three leaders accompanied three scouts, who had prepared extensively for the trip. One of the scouts was an 18-year-old recent Eagle Scout honoree.

Troop 35 is active in scouting, making regular trips to build life skills like leadership, survival, and fitness. Celebrating its 75th year as a troop, the group welcomes new members monthly. Boys and girls ages 10 to 17, as well as volunteers of any age, are welcome. For more information, contact Troop Master Michael Lindsay at mlindsey500@msn.com.