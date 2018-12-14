Personnel File

Share this:

Laguna Beach finance officer Nancy Pauley’s last day with the city was Nov. 30. Pauley worked for the city of Laguna Beach for over 10 years, contributing annually on the city’s budget. She also played a key role in the city’s Excellence in Financial Reporting Award for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR.) This is the third consecutive year Laguna Beach has received the award.

“Nancy has been the driving force behind our recognition of financial reporting awards, and she has been an instrumental part of the city’s Finance Division for the last decade,” said director of administrative services Gavin Curran. “She leaves big shoes to fill, and we wish her continued success in her new role as director of finance for the city of Palm Springs.”

The city of Laguna Beach is accepting applications for the position of finance officer in the Administrative Services Department. Details of the position and instructions on how to apply can be found atwww.governmentjobs.com/careers/lagunabeach. The position will remain open until filled.