Personnel File

Share this:

New City Arborist to Lead Urban Forest Management Program, Tree Care Service

The City of Laguna Beach has hired Nate Faris as its new arborist to lead the city’s Urban Forest Management Program and Tree Care Services. City officials said in a statement that Faris brings a “breadth of experience in best practices in tree care, pests and disease prevention, proper pruning techniques and knowledge of enhancing the long-term structural integrity of trees to the position.”

“I love being outside, working with trees and people who are passionate about the urban forest,” said Faris. “My focus is not only the health and well-being of individual trees, but also a larger-scale perspective like canopy cover and the overall benefits of trees to our community.”

Faris holds both of the arboriculture’s highest distinctions, ISA Board Certified Master Arborist, and ASCA Registered Consulting Arborist. He also has 15 years of experience creating and leading tree-planting programs at nonprofit organizations, both in Indiana and Florida. Faris also has nine years of experience in owning and operating a tree consulting business. In 2018, Faris was one of five arborists to be given the True Professionals of Arboriculture Award by the International Society of Arboriculture.

Shohreh Dupuis, Laguna Beach Assistant City Manager and Director of Public Works, said it will be beneficial for the city to have a tree expert on staff rather than going through a contracted company as the city has done in recent years.

“The city takes great pride in maintaining its urban forest and appreciates all the benefits of trees in our community,” Dupuis said. “This position allows us to take a more hands-on approach with our urban forestry issues, both internally and with the public and advocacy groups.”

Last year, the Public Works Department replaced over 30 street trees in the downtown and Coast Highway corridor areas. Faris started as city arborist with the City of Laguna Beach on Monday, Nov. 4.