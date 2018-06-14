Personnel File

Previous Story
New Development Leaders Joins Hospital
John D. Miller will lead Mission Hospital’s fundraising efforts as the new chief development officer of the two-campus facility in Mission Viejo and Laguna Beach.
Miller led fundraising efforts at Pepperdine University, UCLA and Saint John’s Health Center.
Among other philanthropic priorities, he will aid in the development of the hospital’s new Judi and Bill Leonard Institute for Cancer Prevention, Treatment and Wellness.