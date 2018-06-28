Personnel File

Laguna Hires New Cops

Officers Elizabeth Gutierrez and Martin recently joined the Laguna Beach police force after graduating from the Golden West Criminal Justice Training Center.

Gutierrez comes from a family of law enforcement officers and was previously both a police aid and police cadet with the Laguna Beach Police Department.

Martin is a graduate of Long Beach State University, were she played field hockey and was the team captain.

Local Joins Project Science

Laguna Beach resident Stephen Jenvey was elected to the board of Project Scientist, a nonprofit organization that provides camps and enrichment opportunities in science to girls ages 4-12 on college campuses including Concordia University in Irvine.

“A serious commitment takes dedicated leadership, and we are thrilled that these new board members share our passion for Project Scientist’s mission,”said Erika Duncan, Project Scientist chair.

Jenvey is a director of the investment company Capital Group in Irvine.