Scouts Honor Local Leader

Laguna Beach resident Melinda Masson will be honored as one of the Girl Scouts of Orange County’s leadership honorees in October.

Masson, chief executive of the digital fundraising company Scripsense in Aliso Viejo, has also established several organizations in the real estate industry.

The event will host over 300 leaders and raise funds to support Orange County’s 20,000 Girl Scouts.