Personnel File

PMMC Welcomes New CEO

Pacific Marine Mammal Center welcomes Peter Chang as its new chief executive officer with a goal to expand PMMC.

Chang previously held the same post at the Child Creativity Lab in Santa Ana.

Chang succeeds Keith Matassa, who will to transfer into the role of director of zoological and conservation programs and focus on the expansion of animal care, research and collaborative efforts.

Plans for growth at the 20612 Laguna Canyon Road facility include expanding the education department, a water reclamation project, additional pools and isolation pens and expanding the medical lab and necropsy room.

Photo: Peter Chang

Conservancy Elects Officers

The board of the Laguna Canyon Conservancy re-elected Gene Felder as president and Robert Reed as treasurer.

Board members also elected Harry Huggins as vice-president, and Lorene Laguna as secretary. Other members include Max Brown, Janine Robinson, Carey Strombotne, Kimberly Stuart, and President Emeritus Carolyn Wood.

Felder expressed thanks to Eva Hodjera, Trudy Josephson, and Sharon Larimer, who will be leaving the board, thanking them for their dedication.

Conservancy meetings resume in September at Art-A-Fair, 777 Laguna Canyon Road. Dues are $15 per person and dinner tickets now $15 for members.