Personnel File
Laguna Beach Native Joins City Manager’s Office
City Manager John Pietig recently announced the appointment of Jeremy Frimond as Senior Administrative Analyst for the city of Laguna Beach. Frimond starts his new position on Sept. 10.
Frimond was born and raised in Laguna and has worked for the city since 2003. He began his career with the Marine Safety Department as a seasonal ocean lifeguard in 2005. In 2013, he was hired in his current position as the Marine Protection Officer, where he oversees management of the city’s marine protected areas.
Frimond is currently in the process of getting his master’s degree in public administration from California State University Long Beach and holds a bachelor’s degree in zoology from University of California Santa Barbara.
“I am very excited for the opportunity to continue serving my community in this new capacity,” Frimond said. “I look forward to bringing my hard work and dedication to this new role.”