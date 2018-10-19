Personnel File

Share this:

Laguna Sergeant Graduates Supervisory Leadership Institute

This week, Laguna Beach Police Department’s Sgt. Jim Cota graduated from the Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute (SLI). SLI is an intensive leadership development program that is designed to stimulate personal growth, leadership, and ethical decision-making for California law enforcement front-line supervisors.

Manager Departs the South Coast Water District

South Coast Water District President Bill Green recently announced the departure of Andrew Brunhart as general manager of the South Coast Water District (SCWD) effective Oct. 1. The board of directors named Assistant General Manager and Chief Engineer Rick Shintaku to lead the district as interim general manager until an official successor is appointed.

Brunhart, a retired Navy captain, spent 30 years managing and operating public utilities and infrastructure before joining the District as general manager in December 2013, as the state was entering one of the most profound droughts in history. Among other steps, Brunhart sent over 1,000 personal letters to customers who were using water 24 hours a day—a sure sign of a leak. He offered residents help in determining the cause of the leak at no charge. In the first five months, more than 750 customers repaired their leaks and saved an estimated total of 2.7 million gallons per month—enough water to serve 300 households each month.