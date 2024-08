Hudson is a one-year-old neutered male Keeshond Husky mix currently up for adoption at the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter. The shelter says he’s incredibly smart, easy to train, and gets along with other dogs.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. For any questions, please call (949) 497-3552.