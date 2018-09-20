Share this:

Peter Godfrey Leibfred, 80, a more than 50-year resident of Laguna Beach, died at his home in Laguna Beach on Aug. 26. His nephews, Dale and Keith Poller, were with him as he peacefully took his last breath on earth. A very special and blessed man, Peter was a long-time member of the congregation of St. Catherine’s.

Peter was born in New Rochelle, New York, on Nov. 9, 1937, to William and Marquerite Leibfred. He was a 1956 graduate of Blessed Sacrament High School and was employed by CBS in New York City before entering the U.S. Army. An expert rifleman and missile technician (specifically working on the Redstone family of rockets), he served in the Army from 1961-1967. He settled in Laguna Beach, where he was well-known and loved as a long-time bartender, having worked at local establishments such as Andree’s, The Cellar and Surf n’ Sand. At the time of his death, Peter worked at Coast Hardware.

Although he didn’t have children of his own, he had six nieces and nephews, the children of his older sister, Patty. Peter is survived by his sister, Peg Leibfred, a resident of Connecticut, his nieces and nephews, eight great nieces and nephews, and nine great-great nieces and nephews – soon to be 10. Peter was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Patricia Poller and Roma Leibfred, and his niece, Gina Poller.

God rest your soul, dear Uncle Peter, until we meet again.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Laguna Beach.