Petrie-Norris Sworn-in for Second Term

Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach) was sworn in Monday for her second term serving the 74th Assembly District, which includes Laguna Beach.

“It is an honor to be trusted to serve Orange County in the State Assembly during this time of unprecedented challenge for California,” Petrie-Norris said in a statement. “In the Assembly, I will continue fighting to combat climate change, support local businesses and save tax dollars. And I will keep working with experts to beat COVID-19 and build back our community, stronger than before.”

The 2021-22 Organizational Session was scheduled as required by the state’s constitution. On the recommendation of Sacramento County health officials, the session was held at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento to allow for physical distancing. No guests and in-person celebrations were allowed at the unprecedented swearing-in.

While prioritizing a safe reopening during the pandemic, Petrie-Norris plans to hold state officials accountable in spending tax dollars efficiently and effectively.

“We know that the statewide stay at home order has saved lives, we also know that it has been a tremendous sacrifice for workers, families and small businesses all across our state,” Petrie-Norris said.

During the 2019-2020 Session Assemblywoman Petrie-Norris authored legislation to protect the California Coast from the threat of sea-level rise, expand healthcare access for low-income seniors, and access to reproductive healthcare for California women, according to a press release. She has also brought millions in state funds to the district for wildfire prevention and response programs, coastal restoration projects, and ending veterans homelessness in Orange County.