Page OneThe Lead Photo Gallery: Car menorah parade shines bright in dark times By Guest Contributor - December 18, 2020

Chabad Jewish Center of Laguna Beach hosted its first-ever Menorah Car Parade on Dec. 13 in light of state guidelines for COVID-19. About 30 carloads of Chanukah revelers joined in the drive from the South Laguna site to Boat Canyon. Photo by Chloe Anady, Contributing Photographer Chabad Jewish Center of Laguna Beach hosted its first-ever Menorah Car Parade on Dec. 13 in light of state guidelines for COVID-19. About 30 carloads of Chanukah revelers joined in the drive from the South Laguna site to Boat Canyon. Photo by Chloe Anady, Contributing Photographer A menorah shines from a car's roof during a Menorah Car Parade on Dec. 13 in Laguna Beach. Photo by Chloe Anady, Contributing Photographer Perel Goorevitch of Chabad Jewish Center of Laguna Beach with a lit menorah on Dec. 13. Photo by Chloe Anady, Contributing Photographer Rabbi Elimelech and Perel Goorevitch of Chabad Jewish Center in Laguna Beach on De. 13. Photo by Chloe Anady, Contributing Photographer A furry friend goes for a ride during a Menorah Car Parade on Dec. 13. Photo by Chloe Anady, Contributing Photographer