PHOTO GALLERY: Santa rides with Christmas caravan in Laguna Beach

By
Guest Contributor
-
0
48
Share this:
Santa Claus rides shotgun in an antique jeep driven by Marine Safety Capt. Kai Bond during a Christmas caravan on Dec. 20. Photo by Chloe Anady, Contributing Photographer.
A Laguna Beach firefighter waves as his engine drives with Santa’s caravan on Dec. 20. Photo by Chloe Anady, Contributing Photographer
Santa’s caravan gets a police escort while sharing holiday cheer on Dec. 20. Photo by Chloe Anady, Contributing Photographer
Socially-distanced singers with No Square Theatre wave with enthusiasm as a Laguna Beach trolley follows Santa on Dec. 20. Photo by Chloe Anady, Contributing Photographer
Share this:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here