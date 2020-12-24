Page OneThe Lead PHOTO GALLERY: Santa rides with Christmas caravan in Laguna Beach By Guest Contributor - December 24, 2020 0 48 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Share this:Santa Claus rides shotgun in an antique jeep driven by Marine Safety Capt. Kai Bond during a Christmas caravan on Dec. 20. Photo by Chloe Anady, Contributing Photographer. A Laguna Beach firefighter waves as his engine drives with Santa’s caravan on Dec. 20. Photo by Chloe Anady, Contributing Photographer Santa’s caravan gets a police escort while sharing holiday cheer on Dec. 20. Photo by Chloe Anady, Contributing Photographer Socially-distanced singers with No Square Theatre wave with enthusiasm as a Laguna Beach trolley follows Santa on Dec. 20. Photo by Chloe Anady, Contributing Photographer Share this: