Picnic Stationery + Goods opens doors in Laguna 

Picnic Stationery + Goods, a charming new stationery shop located at 1259 South Coast Highway, opened its doors on May 9. In addition to stationery, the business also carries art projects and supplies, children’s games and activities, art supplies, lunch and picnic supplies and home goods.

Shop owner Barri Johnson, an entrepreneur for over 25 years, said it had been her dream to open a shop to develop her own textile, stationery and educational products.

“I have always dreamed of having my own little store, kind of like ‘The Shop Around the Corner’ in the movie ‘You’ve Got Mail.’ Something that reminded me of the cute little shops I’ve always visited in Europe and the US.”

Johnson said the shop carries its own unique products and plans to develop more.

“I also have a love for curating beautiful things from other artists and creatives,” she said. “I also love to source vintage pieces for the shop and have practiced doing that for myself for many years in the brocantes in France and the antique markets in the US. I only carry things I think are beautiful, useful, high-quality, and that I love. I am very excited by our creative products, including our watercolor workbooks, which people have really loved.”

When you enter the shop, it might not come as a surprise to learn that Johnson was a kindergarten teacher for 15 years, as many of her products cater to children three to eight years old. She said she has a passion for developmentally appropriate and eco-friendly products.

“We carry a lot of beautiful heirloom-quality games and activities, including educational card games, board games, wooden toys, puzzles, and art activities,” Johnson said. “We also have back-to-school items. I also carry cards and stationery from small businesses, mostly letterpress. I love when people find a card or other item that is ‘perfect’ for their special someone or occasion.”

Picnic Stationery + Goods plans to launch its own custom stationery collection and will also carry more of its products using Johnson’s favorite Liberty of London prints and vintage items.

“I am so grateful to the people in the community, including other women entrepreneurs, who have generously complemented, encouraged, and supported our little shop,” Johnson said. “We will continue to add to our product assortment and love it when people share what they are looking for and would like us to carry.”