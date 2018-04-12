Pierce’s Eclectic Works Earn an Exhibition

A variety of work styles by Russell Pierce are on display in a new show, “Change Agents” at the CAP Gallery, the second floor of the Wells Fargo building, 260 Ocean Ave.

The subjects of the works are the Beatles, Wayne Thiebaud, Buddy Rich, Hunter S. Thompson, Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, who have influenced the artist.

Pierce attended the School of Visual Arts in New York City, studying graphic design, illustration and photography and also took classes in computer graphics at the New York Institute of Technology.

The exhibit runs through May 30 and the show is free to the public.

Gallery Auction Benefits Autistic Children

The Laguna Gallery of Contemporary Artwill auction three surfboards to benefit Surfers Healing, a non-profit that teaches children with autism to surf.

The organization founded by Israel and Danielle Paskowitz for the benefit of their son Isaiah has camps in seven locations, including Puerto Rico and Canada. They are free of charge to autistic children.

An eight-foot long board shaped by Chris “Slick” Schlickenmeyer and painted by Laguna local Lorin Fleming is on auction. Another eight-foot “Slick” board painted by musician Cold War Kids and mixed-media artist Matt Maust is also available.

Stop by the gallery at 611 S. Coast Highway to see the boards and place a bid. Or email [email protected] The auction ends Saturday, April 28.

LOCA Leads Art Tour, Banner Show

LOCA Arts Education invites art lovers to two free events Thursday, April 19, a public art walking tour at 4 p.m. followed by a gallery reception at 6 p.m.

Local architect Donna Ballard will serves as docent of the walking tour through Heisler Park, which begins at the at the amphitheater on Cliff Drive near Jasmine.

The reception features 17 silk banners painted by students taught by LOCA instructor Olivia Batchelder and exhibited at Forest and Ocean Gallery. The 480 Ocean Ave. exhibition closes April 22.

‘Unity: Imagine’ Opens at Cove Gallery

The 14 artists of Cove Gallery, 1550 S. Coast Highway, will debut work in a variety of mediums unified by the “Imagine” theme at a grand opening event from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, April 21.

Guests will enjoy wine and hors d’oeuvres and a chance to meet the artists. The individual pieces will be for sale in a silent auction that ends of the last day of the show, Thursday, May 31.