PIMCO founder can keep sculpture after resolving neighbor dispute

After a nearly-two year dispute with their neighbors that sparked international headlines, PIMCO founder Bill Gross and Amy Schwartz Gross can keep a glass art sculpture at their Rockledge home.

Gross received approval from the Design Review Board about a month ago to keep the Dale Chihuly glass sculpture at 2475 S. Coast Hwy next to the property line he shares with Mark Towfiq and Carol Nakahara. Towfiq withdrew an appeal to the California Coastal Commission.

In December 2020, an Orange County Superior Court judge held that Gross and Schwartz harassed their Laguna Beach neighbors, playing the “Gilligan’s Island” theme song on a loop until they agreed to drop a code enforcement complaint.

“Amy and I are relieved we can finally enjoy our art in peace and in full compliance with the City of Laguna Beach,” Gross said in a press release Tuesday. “While we are pleased at the final outcome, it is disappointing that it took so long, cost too much, and diverted valuable city, state and court resources for what was essentially a dispute among neighbors.”

Gross and Schwartz pointed out that Towifq declined their offer to take the joint trial expenses totaling over $1 million and contribute them to Laguna Beach charities.

“The approval by the Laguna Beach Design Review Board and City of Laguna Beach exposes their true intent in this rather ludicrous situation,” Gross said in a press release.

The Laguna Beach Community Clinic received a contribution from Gross toward a $450,000 matching fund for its building modernization in 2021.

Towfiq and his attorney didn’t return calls seeking comment Tuesday.