Play Sifts Beliefs, Social Challenges

In “Clybourne Park,” the current production of Laguna Playhouse, playwright Bruce Norris deftly examines contemporary issues with sly humor and a surprising structure.

The seven member cast delve into plot twists that challenge notions about gentrification, marginalization, racism and sexism.

Concert Promises a Musical Journey

A trio of veteran performers with musical influences that range from ethnic to urban to eclectic go on stage in a one-night-only concert Saturday, June 23, at the Neighborhood Church, 340 St. Ann’s Dr.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for a reception preceding the 7 p.m. concert.

Pianist William Sigismondi and cellist Steve Velez accompany vocalist Cheryl Crandall.

Sigismondi, of Venezuela, a composer and arranger, is an award-winning Latin American artist. Crandall has performed on Broadway and in lead roles on national tours. Velez, a multi-instrumentalist, performs regularly with symphonies.

Jazz Wednesdays Tunes Up for Summer

Laguna Beach Live! starts its Jazz Wednesdays Summer series on June 27 with the Latin Jazz Quartet featuring vocalist Norell Thompson and trumpeter Bijon Watsonat the venue Seven-Degrees, 891 Laguna Canyon Rd.

Concerts are 6 to 8 p.m. and doors open at 5 p.m. for dinner and social hour, which is not includes in the concert ticket. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Seating is assigned according to date of purchase, season ticket holders and Laguna Beach Live! membership.