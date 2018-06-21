Quantcast
949-715-4100
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Play Sifts Beliefs, Social Challenges

Posted On 21 Jun 2018
By :
Comment: 0
More than racial stereotypes are poked in the two-act Laguna Playhouse show “Clybourne Park,” through this weekend, June 24.

More than racial stereotypes are poked in the two-act Laguna Playhouse show “Clybourne Park,” through this weekend, June 24.

In “Clybourne Park,” the current production of Laguna Playhouse, playwright Bruce Norris deftly examines contemporary issues with sly humor and a surprising structure.

The seven member cast delve into plot twists that challenge notions about gentrification, marginalization, racism and sexism.

 

 

 

 

Concert Promises a Musical Journey

A trio of veteran performers with musical influences that range from ethnic to urban to eclectic go on stage in a one-night-only concert Saturday, June 23, at the Neighborhood Church, 340 St. Ann’s Dr.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for a reception preceding the 7 p.m. concert.

Pianist William Sigismondi and cellist Steve Velez accompany vocalist Cheryl Crandall.

Church hosts a public concert Saturday, June 23.

Church hosts a public concert Saturday, June 23.

Sigismondi, of Venezuela, a composer and arranger, is an award-winning Latin American artist. Crandall has performed on Broadway and in lead roles on national tours. Velez, a multi-instrumentalist, performs regularly with symphonies.

 

Jazz Wednesdays Tunes Up for Summer

Laguna Beach Live! starts its Jazz Wednesdays Summer series on June 27 with the Latin Jazz Quartet featuring vocalist Norell Thompson and trumpeter Bijon Watsonat the venue Seven-Degrees, 891 Laguna Canyon Rd.

: Bijon Watson, center, leads the Latin Jazz Quartet, which performs Thursday, June 27.

Concerts are 6 to 8 p.m. and doors open at 5 p.m. for dinner and social hour, which is not includes in the concert ticket. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Seating is assigned according to date of purchase, season ticket holders and Laguna Beach Live! membership.

 

 

 

 

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*



Join the Local's List








Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper | All Right Reserved.