Playhouse Artistic Director Speaks at Business Club Meeting

The Laguna Beach Business Club announced Ann E. Wareham, artistic director of the Laguna Playhouse, as speaker at the Aug. 15 meeting.

The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday each month at 7:30 a.m. and hosts speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives.

Wareham will speak about behind the scenes at Laguna Playhouse. She joined the Playhouse team in 2010 as associate producer and assumed her current role in 2011.

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs. The group meets monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities and share insights.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Meetings are hosted at Seven7Seven, 777 Laguna Canyon Rd. Non-members are welcome. The non-member guest fee is $20, payable in cash or check (payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club) the day of the meeting.

For more information, visit lagunabeachbusinessclub.com, email [email protected], or contact LBBC member Pamela Knudsen (949) 285-3730.

Notification of Street Repair, Lane Closures

Street repairs will be conducted on Park Avenue between Wendt Terrace and Short Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Aug. 16. Traffic will be impacted due to lane closures. For more information, contact Engineering Technician Alpha Santos at (949) 497-0729 or [email protected]

Paper Goods Sale to Benefit Food Pantry

Laguna Drug has donated their inventory of quality paper goods for a fundraiser benefitting Laguna’s Food Pantry. Greeting cards, stationery and other paper goods will be on sale at Neighborhood Church, 340 St. Ann’s Dr., on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information call (949) 497-7121.

Laguna Beach Books to Host Author Event With Jeff Gordinier

Laguna Beach Books announced this week that Jeff Gordinier will be in in the shop, discussing and signing copies of his new book, “Hungry: Eating, Road-Tripping, and Risking It All with the Greatest Chef in the World” during an event Aug. 18 at 4 p.m.

This is a ticketed event; tickets are $26 plus tax and include a copy of the book. Tickets can be purchased at the store or online at jeffgordinier.brownpapertickets.com.

“Hungry” is a book about not only the hunger for food, but for risk, for reinvention, for creative breakthroughs, and for connection.

Feeling stuck in his work and home life, Gordinier happened into a fateful meeting with Danish chef René Redzepi, whose restaurant, Noma, has been called one of the best in the world. A restless perfectionist, Redzepi was at the top of his game but was looking to tear it all down, to shutter his restaurant and set out for new places, flavors, and recipes.

This is the story of the subsequent four years of globetrotting culinary adventure, with Gordinier joining Redzepi as his Sancho Panza. In the jungle of the Yucatán peninsula, Redzepi and his comrades go off-road in search of the perfect taco. In Sydney, they forage for sea rocket and sandpaper figs in suburban parks and on surf-lashed beaches. On a boat in the Arctic Circle, a lone fisherman guides them to what may or may not be his secret cache of the world’s finest sea urchins. And back in Copenhagen, the quiet canal-lined city where Redzepi started it all, he plans the resurrection of his restaurant on the unlikely site of a garbage-filled lot.

Along the way, readers meet Redzepi’s merry band of friends and collaborators, including acclaimed chefs such as Danny Bowien, Kylie Kwong, Rosio Sánchez, David Chang, and Enrique Olvera.

Hungry is a memoir, a travelogue, a portrait of a chef, and a chronicle of the moment when daredevil cooking became the most exciting and groundbreaking form of artistry.

Free Home Wildfire Consultation

Laguna Beach residents can sign up for a free wildfire consultation by the Laguna Beach Fire Department by calling (949) 497-0700 or visiting lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/fire/fire_prevention/sign_up.htm and filling out the form indicated.

The city is encouraging residents to safeguard their homes by using fire-safe construction materials, and looking for places where embers could get into the home or attic during a fire. Residents should also clear vegetation at least 30 to 100 feet away from structures and use fire resistant landscape materials to help stop the spread of wildfire. Removal of dead or dying vegetation from their yards, roof and rain gutters is also recommended.

Seeking Volunteer ESL Teachers

La Playa Center, offering free English as a second language classes for adult learners, will open on Sept.16. ESL classes are held at the Boys and Girls Club, Laguna Canyon Branch, Monday through Thursday from 9:30 – 11 a.m. Volunteer ESL teachers provide three levels of English instruction each day: Beginning, intermediate and advanced.

No prior ESL experience is required to become a La Playa volunteer. Teachers receive easy to follow curriculum, texts, workbooks and staff support, and commit to just two hours per week. If interested in learning about becoming a volunteer ESL teacher, please contact Bonnie Teder at (949) 715-2665 or Janet Waters (714) 887-9812.