Playhouse Presents ‘Dirty Blonde’

“Dirty Blonde,” written by Claudia Shear and directed James W. Gruessing Jr., opens at Laguna Playhouse on Thursday, April 26, for six performances only.

Starring Bets Malone as Mae West, the production examines one of America’s most enduring and controversial pop culture icons in a romantic comedy about a guy, a gal, and their mutual admiration for one voluptuous blonde. Woven into the story is a celebration of songs and laughter of Mae West’s racy life and saucy career.

Performances areThursday, April 26 through Sunday, April 29, at the Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Rd.Tickets $55 – $75 can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling 949-497- 2787.

Laguna Beach Live! is Back

Laguna Beach Live! presents a special fundraiser concert Wednesday, April 25, starring Leslie Lewis Paris Quartet to support the organization’s youth program, Live! Music & Kids.

Singer Leslie Lewis and pianist Gerard Hagen have been performing together in Europe since moving from Los Angeles in 2012.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for dinner preceding the 6 p.m. show at Seven Degrees, 891 Laguna Canyon Rd. Tickets are $40 general and $100 VIP. Food and drinks are separate.

Reservations: visit www.lagunabeachlive.org or call 949 715-9713.

Lewis, a native of New Jersey, has toured as a featured jazz vocalist with several orchestras. Hagen worked with local rock and pop groups and performed as a piano soloist in a straight-ahead jazz style.

They will be joined by trumpeter Bijon Watson, Live’s musical director. Local filmmaker Greg MacGillivray has joined the cause and will show clips from his latest film, “America’s Musical Journey.”

One lucky guest will win a private screening, Q &A with filmmakers and a tour of their offices in Laguna. VIP ticket buyers will receive a coffee table book about the film.

For more info: visit www.lagunabeachlive.org