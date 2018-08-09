Playhouse Presents Second Show of the Season

“End of the Rainbow,”starring Angela Ingersoll as Judy Garland, comes to the Laguna Beach Playhouse Sunday, Aug. 12, at 5:30 p.m. and runs through Sunday, Sept. 2.

The story of Garland in her final days is written by Peter Quilter, with musical direction by Jon Steinhagen and directed by Ovation Award-winner Michael Matthews.Ticket range

It’s December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback…again. In a London hotel room, with both her new young fiancé and her adoring accompanist, Garland struggles to get “beyond the rainbow” with her signature cocktail of talent, tenacity and razor-sharp wit.

Featuring some of Garland’s most memorable songs, “You Made Me Love You,” “For Me and My Gal,” “The Trolley Song,” ”The Man That Got Away,” and “Over the Rainbow,” this savagely funny play offers a unique insight into the inner conflict that inspired and consumed one of America’s most beloved figures.

Tickets range from $75-$105 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling 949-497-2787. Visit the playhouse website for a complete list of showtimes. Laguna Beach Playhouseis located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road.

Local Chefs Cook Up a Green Feast

Laguna Beach chefs Anthony Latteri of Watermarc and Ryan Adams of Three Seventy Common will join other local chefs, growers and purveyors at the 10th annual Green Feast put on by The Ecology Center in San Juan Capistrano from 5-10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15.

The 10th anniversary dinner will be set in the farm of The Ecology Center and feature a coursed, community-style dinner and seasonal pairings courtesy of Green Feast’s original chefs, Rich Mead and Paddy Glennon, who will be joined by several other leaders in the farm-to-table movement as they highlight the freshest ingredients provided by local farmers, ranchers and fishermen. The evening offers the meal at sunset, music and a live auction.

Event proceeds benefit The Ecology Center and its educational programming across the region. Their newly launched mobile ecological experience, Road Trip, will be on-site anopen for exploration. Tickets are $325-$350 and are available at www.theecologycenter.org.

Pacific Chorale to Perform Free Concert

More than 300 Southern California singers, including members of Pacific Chorale, are scheduled to perform in Pacific Chorale’s Choral Festival in a free public concert onstage at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 12.

Robert Istad, the Chorale’s artistic director will conduct the program of music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Organist Jung-A Lee will accompany at the William J. Gillespie Concert Organ. The concert also features four accomplished soloists from Pacific Chorale.

The concert is free, and general admission tickets are available through Segerstrom Center for the Arts at www.scfta.org and 714-556-2787. Ticket holders are guaranteed admission until 4:50 p.m., after which time any seating will be made available to stand-by patrons.

Shakespeare Comes to the Park

“The Merry Wives of Windsor,” a Shakespeare by the Sea performance, comes to Crown Valley Park in Laguna Niguel on Sunday, Aug. 12. The play is a rollicking romantic comedy, which tells of Falstaff’s folly: courting two married women at the same time. It’s mischief and mayhem galore. Admission is free. More information at www.shakespearebythesea.org.