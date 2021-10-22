Plein air painters return to Laguna Beach vistas

Laguna Plein Air Painters Association expressed excitement and gratitude for the overwhelming support received during the 23rd Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational held earlier this month.

This year 33 of the top plein air artists from across the country joined nine days of plein air events.

“Having faced and survived the obstacles of 2020, the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association and our Laguna Beach Community stood together supporting one another and celebrated the Plein Air Legacy. Together we continue to keep LPAPA Strong,” the association said in a statement.

Amid unseasonably warm weather, a major oil spill, and a dramatic thunder storm — the outdoor painters were not deterred from creating an amazing fine art show.

Invitational Events included the Quick Draw Competition, Live/Online Art Talks, and a Gala Art Show and Sale. Over $39,500 in cash and prizes was awarded to the artists, with the $7,500 “Best in Show” awarded to Carl Bretzke. The 2021 Best in Show judges were Laguna College of Art + Design president Stephen Brittan, President, Bowers Museum president Peter Keller, and Toni Kellenberg, president of the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association.

Artist Jeff Sewell was recognized with LPAPA’s 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award for his extraordinary body of work and the contributions he has made to the art community.