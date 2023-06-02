PMMC of JSerra Club Raises Over $2000 For Pacific Marine Mammal Center

The PMMC of JSerra, a newly founded student club at JSerra Catholic High School committed to coastal conservation, has completed its first fundraiser supporting the Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC). Through their dedicated efforts, the club has managed to raise an impressive sum of over $2,000 to aid the PMMC in their mission to inspire ocean stewardship through animal rescue and rehabilitation.

The fundraiser, which spanned several weeks, showcased the collective dedication and determination of the JSerra club members to make a positive impact on the environment. Recognizing the vital work carried out by the PMMC, the JSerra club organized a series of events to sell reusable stainless steel water bottles. Their goal was to reduce the amount of micro-plastics in our oceans, help raise awareness and share the PMMC’s mission throughout the community.

The members took careful consideration in selecting a water bottle from a like-minded supplier, BamBaw, who offered them a wholesale discount after learning about their plan to raise money for the Pacific Marine Mammal Center and bring awareness to the issue of single-use plastics. Molly Britton, the club’s creative director developed a logo and worked with a local supplier on a custom sticker, to help brand the water bottles.

In addition to the water bottle fundraiser, the JSerra club members participated in a beach clean up event. On their first day of spring break, club members armed with gloves and bags, scoured Aliso Creek beach to remove trash and debris that could potentially harm marine life. The cleanup contributed to the preservation of the coastal ecosystems, as they collected 308 pounds of trash in support of the PMMC’s vision to “Build a Better Ocean”.

PMMC of JSerra club President, Hudson Haggard expressed gratitude to all the club members for their hard work and commitment.

“Our club is grateful for the generosity and support shown by our community,” Haggard said. “We are thrilled to have exceeded our fundraising goal, and we are confident that these funds will aid the PMMC in their tireless efforts to rescue and rehabilitate our local marine mammals.”

The Pacific Marine Mammal Center has been a leading force in marine mammal rescue and rehabilitation for decades. With a dedicated team of professionals and volunteers, they have saved countless marine mammals from distress and helped to nurse them back to health before returning them to their natural habitat.

The PMMC of JSerra successful fundraiser not only demonstrates the power of collective action but also highlights the crucial role that young individuals can play in preserving the environment. By supporting organizations like the PMMC, the JSerra club aims to inspire others to take an active role in protecting our oceans and the remarkable creatures that call them home.

The PMMC of JSerra is a dedicated student organization of JSerra Catholic High School, focused on coastal conservation, promoting sustainable practices and supporting the PMMC. Through various initiatives and events, the club aims to raise awareness to the PMMC’s mission and inspire positive change among the student body and the broader community.

More information about the PMMC of JSerra is available by contacting Hudson Haggard or Wyatt Boyd at [email protected] or [email protected]