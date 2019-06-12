Body Found in Laguna Canyon Brush

Share this:

By Allison Jarrell | LB Indy

On Monday, June 10, at approximately 7 p.m., the Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) was notified by the Laguna Beach Police Department (LBPD) that a body was discovered in a brush area off of Laguna Canyon Road near Woodland Drive, authorities said in a statement.

Laguna Beach officers were called to the area at approximately 6 p.m. after a person in the area found the body. It was determined that the area was unincorporated county land, so OCSD personnel responded.

“The body was decomposed, and investigators are unable to determine a preliminary cause of death due to the decomposition and environmental factors,” Carrie Braun, OCSD public information manager, said in a statement. “The decedent is an adult male, age unknown, and has not been identified.”

Braun said at this time, Coroner investigators are handling the ongoing death investigation, which includes determining the identity of the decedent and additional information surrounding the circumstances of his death. He will be examined during an autopsy performed later this week.