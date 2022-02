Police Chief Jeff Calvert will be the guest speaker at Laguna Forward’s monthly open forum at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom, members of the public can sign up for access via lagunaforward.com or emailing [email protected]

Calvert has served Laguna Beach since 1996 and was permanently appointed the city’s top cop in August 2021. He lives in town with his wife Amy and their daughter.