Police Log: Week of Dec. 14 to Dec. 20

Thursday, Dec. 14

No arrests made.

Friday, Dec. 15

No arrests made.

Saturday, Dec. 16

DUI. A 35-year-old Vista man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Sunday, Dec. 17

No arrests made.

Monday, Dec. 18

False identification. Ion Ciurarn, 40, of Buena Park was arrested on suspicion of giving false identification to specific peace officers. Bail information wasn’t immediately available.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Contempt of court, obstructing an executive officer and possessing or owning ammunition. Dustin Yrizarry, 34, of Westminster, was arrested on suspicion of felony ammunition possession or ownership despite being prohibited, contempt of court, and obstructing an executive officer. He was held on $35,000 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Cecilia Janeth Sierra, 29, of Costa Mesa was arrested on suspicion of alcohol-related disorderly conduct. She was held on $500 bail.

Possession of a controlled substance ad Ryan Christopher Johnson, 38, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held on $3,000 bail.

DUI. A 31-year-old San Diego man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Possession of a controlled substance, obtaining credit and using another’s ID. Lynnsey Sue Prater, 25, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, obtaining credit and using another’s ID. She was held on $3,500 bail.

Bench warrant. Johnathan Christian Hattaway, 46, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on $10,000 bail.

Possession of a controlled substance, paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools, vehicle theft. Kevin Curtis Farris, 36, of Oxnard, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools, and felony vehicle theft. He was held without bail.