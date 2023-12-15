Police Log: Week of Dec. 7 to Dec. 13

Thursday, Dec. 7

Bench warrant, speeding. Orson Jordan Wells, 28, of Harbor City, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant and a speeding infraction. He was held on $15,000 bail.

Battery on person, false identification of specific peace officers, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. Dana Richard Arnold, 37, of San Diego was arrested on suspicion of battery on person, false identification of specific peace officers, and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. He was held on $1,000 bail.

Friday, Dec. 8

DUI. A 38-year-old Irvine man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Carrying a loaded firearm in a public place or vehicle, possessing a controlled substance. Dario Gonzalez Salazar, 37, of Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed and loaded firearm in a vehicle as the driver and possessing a controlled substance while armed and loaded. He was held without bail.

Bench warrant, resisting a police officer. George Sansom, 71, of Brea, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant, resisting a police officer. He was given emergency bail.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Hit and run. Audrey Diane Clifton, 64, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of a felony hit and run resulting in death or injury. She was held on $50,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Isaiah Jason Moreno, 22, of Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on $1,500 bail.

Probation violation, trespassing, vandalism, throwing a substance at a vehicle. Jonathan Michael Smith, 38, of Pensacola, Florida, was arrested on suspicion of a felony violation of probation, trespassing of occupying property without consent, throwing substances at a vehicle and felony vandalism of $400 or more. He was held without bail.

Sunday, Dec. 10

Parole violation. Kyle Albert Winton of Mission Viejo was arrested on suspicion of a felony parole violation. He was held without bail.

Monday, Dec. 11

Bringing a controlled substance into jail, possession of a controlled substance, bench warrant. Angela Kim Britten, 53, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into jail or prison, possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding bench warrant. She was held on $12,500 bail.

DUI, minor possession of alcohol. An 18-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and possessing alcohol as a minor. He was held on $3,000 bail.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

DUI with a prior DUI in the last 10 years, failure to obey a peace officer, driving while on probation with a BAC of 0.01 or more. Victor Stewart, 53, of Whittier, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol with a prior DUI in the last 10 years, failure to obey a peace officer, and driving while on probation with a BAC of 0.01 or more. He was held without bail.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and appropriating lost property valued under $400. Joel Cruzherrera, 44, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia and appropriating lost property valued under $400. He was held on $3,500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Dale Stuart Axford, 39, of San Diego, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to alcohol. He was held on $500 bail.