Police Log: Week of July 11 to 18

Thursday, July 11

Disorderly conduct, obstructing public officers. Jerome Carl Davis Knight, 22, of Perris was arrested on suspicion of resisting public officers and alcohol-related disorderly conduct. He was held on $500 bail.

Battery, violating a court order. David Danon, 47, of Northridge was arrested on suspicion of battery and violating a court order to prevent domestic violence. He was held without bail.

DUI. A 27-year-old San Juan Capistrano man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 percent blood alcohol level. He was held on $5,000 bail.

DUI. A 60-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Friday, July 12

Receiving known stolen property of $950 value or more, petty theft and parole violation Joseph Artzer, 57, of Marina Del Ray was arrested on suspicion of receiving known stolen property of $950 value or more, petty theft and parole violation. He was held without bail.

Bench warrant, assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm). David Scott Raines, 57, of Beaumont was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant and force with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm, likely causing bodily injury. He was held without bail.

Battery. Ulysses Navarroquintero, 20, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of battery on a spouse, ex-spouse, date, etc. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

Battery. Zoey Ortiz, 21, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of battery on a spouse, ex-spouse, date, etc. She was held on a $10,000 bail.

Saturday, July 13

DUI. Jose Pena-Campos, 33, of Orange was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant and drunk driving. He was held on a $25,000 bail.

DUI. A 23-year-old Lake Elsinore man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 percent blood alcohol level. He was held on $5,000 bail.

DUI. A 20-year-old Orange man was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and driving under the influence of drugs. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Battery. Nikolas Fotis Kafetzopoulos, 30, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of battery on a person. He was held on a $500 bail.

Sunday, July 14

Bench warrant. Kyle Albert Winton, 44, of Laguna was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Grand theft. Alan Dean Fabian, 69, of Laguna was arrested on suspicion of felony grand theft of a motorcycle. He was held on a $20,000 bail.

Monday, July 15

DUI. Linda Maria Silva Davila, 35, of Oceanside was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 percent blood alcohol level. She was held on $5,000 bail.

Tampering with vehicle. Devon Christian Charters, 32, of Laguna, was arrested on suspicion of tampering with a vehicle. He was held on $500 bail.

DUI. A 39-year-old Inglewood woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 percent blood alcohol level. She was held at $5,000 bail.

Bench warrant, bringing a controlled substance into jail. Edward Patrick Schillizzi, 68, of Laguna, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant and bringing a controlled substance into jail. He was held without bail.

Possession of a controlled substance. Roberto Aguilar, 22, of Orange, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance. He was held without bail.

Tuesday, July 16

Disorderly conduct. Vanessa Raine Newberry, 39, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct. She was held on a $500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Michelle McClendon, 41, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to alcohol. She was held on a $500 bail.

Wednesday, July 17

Domestic violence. Natalie Lauren Kraenkel, 38, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence with minor injury. She was held on a $50,000 bail.

Possession of a controlled substance, vandalism. Zack Carrillo, 47, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and felony vandalism. He was held on a $22,500 bail.