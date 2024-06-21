Police Log: Week of June 13 to 20 

Thursday, June 13

No arrests reported.

Friday, June 14

No arrests reported.

Saturday, June 15

DUI. A 40-year-old Studio City woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Battery, grand theft. Marcus Frank Zavala, 50, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and battery on a person. He was held on a $20,500 bail.

Possessing a switchblade knife and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Jordan Damien Usary, 31, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of possessing a switchblade knife and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was held without bail.

Possessing a controlled substance, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, parole violation. Henrique Daggettbuchanan, 37, was arrested for possessing a controlled substance, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and parole violation. He was held without bail.

Sunday, June 16

DUI. A 23-year-old Beaumont woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

DUI. A 38-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Monday, June 17

No arrests reported.

Tuesday, June 18

DUI. A 19-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Marlo Eugene Maldonado, 46, of Newport Beach was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct. He was held on a $500 bail.

Disorderly conduct, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place or vehicle, bench warrant. Daron Shon O’Brien, 33, of Long Beach was arrested on suspicion of alcohol-related disorderly conduct, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place or vehicle and having an outstanding bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Assault. Mukhtar Hussain Ali, 49, of Lake Forest, was arrested on suspicion of a felony assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm likely causing great bodily injury. He was held on a $25,000 bail.