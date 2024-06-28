Police Log: Week of June 20 to 26

Thursday, June 20

Vehicle theft. James Michael Ross, 59, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was held without bail.

DUI. A 45-year-old Laguna Beach woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on $2,500 bail.

Possessing narcotics and DUI. A 51-year-old Newport Beach man was arrested on suspicion of possessing narcotics and driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the same time. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Friday, June 21

DUI. A 36-year-old Dana Point was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Bench warrant. Brittany Victoria Bas, 34, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. She was held on a $10,000 bail.

Saturday, June 22

DUI. A 24- year-old Irvine woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on $2,500 bail.

DUI. Richard Anthony Banuelos, 43, of Aliso Viejo was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

Sunday, June 23

Domestic violence. Marki Ray Alfaro, 38, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence with minor injury. He was held on $50,000 bail.

Domestic violence. Vianca De Leon Hernandez, 40, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence with minor injury. She was held on $50,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Edward Patrick Schillizzi, 68, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Monday, June 24

DUI, driving unlicensed, bench warrant. Guillermo Ramirez-Chavez, 44, of Lake Forest was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving with no license and having an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on $5,500 bail.

Tuesday, June 25

Possession of a controlled substance. Omar Olivares Rico, 36, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia, being under the influence of a controlled substance and having an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Assault, trespassing, obstructing a police officer. Joshua Carmine Damore, 36, of La Verne was arrested on suspicion of assault on a person, occupying property without consent and obstructing a police officer. He was held on a $1,500 bail.

Vandalism. Anthony Paul Johnson, 70, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism of more than $400 in damages. He was held on $20,000 bail.

Shoplifting. Jovan Grajeda Rivera, 30, of Vista was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting. He was held on a $500 bail.

DUI. A 35-year-old Dana Point man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Wednesday, June 26

