Police Log: Week of June 27 to July 3

Thursday, June 27

Hit and run. Rajvir Singh Mann, 19, of Fullerton was arrested on suspicion of a felony hit and run resulting in injury or death. He was held without bail.

Bench warrant, battery on person. Robin Lee Sparks, 70, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant and an outstanding bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Bench warrant. Shawn Michael Langley, 46, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Friday, June 28

DUI. A 22-year-old Huntington Beach woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance. She was held on $2,500 bail.

Vandalism. Skyler Richard Hornecker, 26, of Chino Hills was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism. He was held on $20,000 bail.

Obstruction. Fernando Medinasantiago, 20, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of obstructing obstructing a police officer. He was held without bail.

Battery. Marvin Lara, 19, of Los Alamitos was arrested on suspicion of battery on a spouse, ex-spouse, date, etc. He was held on $10,000 bail.

DUI. A 24-year-old Mira Loma man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Saturday, June 29

DUI. An 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and drinking underage with a blood alcohol level of 0.05 percent or higher. He was held without bail.

Failing to register as a sex offender. Johnathan Christian Hattaway, 46, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender. He was held without bail.

Trespassing. Joshua Carmine Damore, 36, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and occupying property without consent. He was held without bail.

DUI. Sara Alicia Armendariz, 31, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $20,000 bail.

Sunday, June 30

DUI. A 57-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

DUI. A 28-year-old Dana Point woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on $2,500 bail.

DUI. A 20-year-old Aliso Viejo man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving as a person under 21 with a blood alcohol level of 0.05 percent or higher. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Trespassing. Michael Dennis Locklear, 58, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of occupying property without consent. He was held without bail.

Monday, July 1

Hit and run, DUI. Reza Ahmadi, 38, of Lake Forest was arrested on suspicion of a hit and run causing property damage and driving under the influence of alcohol. He was held on $3,000 bail.

Tuesday, July 2

DUI. A 26-year-old Garden Grove man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $5,000 bail.

Court violation. Andrew Tony Linnett, 36, of Duarte was arrested on suspicion of violating a court order to prevent a domestic. He was held without bail.