Police Log: Week of June 6 to June 12

Thursday, June 6

DUI. Sabastian David Clavijo, 24, of Mission Viejo was arrested on suspicion of felony drunk driving causing bodily injury. He was held on a $100,000.

Friday, June 7

DUI. A 62-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Vandalism, burglary. Anika Baima, 26, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and burglary. She was held on a $40,000 bail.

Vandalism, burglary. Patrick Jonathan Meyer, 32, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and burglary. He was held on a $40,000 bail.

Saturday, June 8

Disorderly conduct. Dashel Tarne Piersonplesa, 32, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct. He was held on $500 bail.

Bench warrant. Andrew James Hickey, 58, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held without bail.

DUI. A 20-year-old Fullerton woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Sunday, June 9

Bench warrant. Brunilda Rios, 41, of Downey was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. She was held without bail.

Trespassing. Moses Kidd, 36, of San Diego was arrested on suspicion of trespassing. He was held without bail.

Battery on person, disorderly conduct. David Edward Lente, 58, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and battery on a person. He was held on $1,000 bail.

Monday, June 10

Bench warrant. Alejandro Antonio Armenta, 33, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and five outstanding bench warrants. He was held without bail.

Tuesday, June 11

DUI, obstructing a police officer, throwing substance at vehicle. Brian John Douglas Kennedy, 43, of Gardena was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, obstructing a police officer, throwing a substance at a vehicle and driving a vehicle while addicted. He was held on a $5,500 bail.

Possessing marijuana for sale. Tyler Brandon Vidro, 23, of Marina del Ray was arrested on suspicion of possessing marijuana for sale.

Bench warrant, possession of a controlled substance. Jayryan Samsona Basiao, 30, of Laguna Hills was arrested on suspicion of a felony bench warrant and possession of a controlled substance. He was held without bail.

Trespassing. Marcus Frank Zavala, 50, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of occupying property without consent. He was held on a $500 bail.

Wednesday, June 12

No arrests reported.