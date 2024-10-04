Police Log: Week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2

Thursday, Sept. 26

Bench warrant. Andrew Joey Hebert, 49, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. His bail was set at $2,500.

Friday, Sept. 27

Bench warrant, failure to appear. Edward Patrick Schillizzi, 69, Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant and failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge. His bail was set at $2,500.

Bench warrant. John Nevin Miller, 71, of San Clemente was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Loud, disturbing noise. Nigel P. Thomas, 34, of Cincinnati, Ohio was arrested on suspicion of creating a loud, disturbing noise. His bail was set at $500.

Saturday, Sept. 28

DUI, violation parole. Johnny Rivas, 31, of Panorama City was arrested on suspicion of driving while having a suspended license and violating parole. He was held without bail.

Possessing marijuana for sale. Agripano Pineda, 18, of Fontana was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended license and possessing marijuana for sale. His bail was set at $1,000.

DUI. A 54-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. Her bail was set at $2,500.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Disorderly conduct. Sean Michael Butler, 56, of San Clemente was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to alcohol. His bail was set at $500.

Monday, Sept. 30

Possession of a shopping cart, presenting false ID. Christopher Earl Farley, 62, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a shopping cart and giving a false ID to police. His bail was set at $1,000.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

DUI. A 57-year-old Dana Point woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. Her bail was set at $2,500.

DUI. A 24-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. His bail was set at $2,500.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Bench warrant. Marc Frank Zavala, 50, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of three outstanding bench warrants. His bail was set at $8,500.