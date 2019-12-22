Police Respond to Catalina Car Burglaries

Share this:

From Dec. 15 through Dec. 20, Laguna Beach Police officers responded to several reports of theft from vehicles, along with a stolen vehicle report. Authorities believe that all of the incidents occurred within the blocks of 800-1400 Catalina Street. Three subjects were recently taken into custody in Redondo Beach, and were found to be in possession of stolen items belonging to Laguna Beach residents.

On the morning of Dec. 20, officers walked the neighborhoods and spoke to residents regarding the incidents, reminding them to keep vehicles and personal property locked and secured.

If you believe you may be a victim of these recent thefts, contact the Laguna Beach Police Department.