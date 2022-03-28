Police respond to “panga type incident” in Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach and federal agents responded to a 27-foot boat that washed up at Brooks Street Beach on Saturday night.

At 8:32 p.m., Laguna Beach police officers were dispatched following a report of a pleasure craft on the sand, Laguna Beach police Sgt. Cornelius Ashton wrote in an email.

Video posted to a local Facebook group shows the vessel rolling in the surf and illuminated by flashlights. The Laguna Beach fire and marine safety departments also responded to the scene for potential search and rescue purposes.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrived at the landing site and conducted an investigation. No one was found on board or near the boat.

Federal agents suspect the boat was involved in a “panga type incident” based on their preliminary findings. An investigation by CPB officials is ongoing.