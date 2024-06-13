Police to conduct DUI checkpoint this Friday

The Laguna Beach Police Department will put on a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint this Friday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location.

According to the police department, DUI checkpoint locations are selected based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes.

“The Laguna Beach Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol,” the press release stated. “Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.”

Those charged with a first-time DUI face an estimated $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.